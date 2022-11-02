Leipzig ends Shakhtar’s Champions League run, Werner hurt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk’s Champions League campaign has ended in a 4-0 loss to Leipzig. Shakhtar had overcome a series of formidable obstacles just to play in European competitions this season and would have reached the knockout stage with a win. Leipzig advanced by finishing second in Group F behind Real Madrid. Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring for Leipzig and André Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai and Dani Olmo also scored. Leipzig striker Timo Werner went off injured early in the game in apparent pain after signaling to the bench.
