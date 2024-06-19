Leipzig coach Marco Rose extends contract through 2026

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has extended coach Marco Rose’s contract by one year in another sign of continuity after earlier signing a new agreement with star forward Benjamin Sesko. Rose has been at Leipzig for two years and his contract had been due to expire at the end of next season. Leipzig finished the last Bundesliga season in fourth. That was one place lower than in Rose’s first season. He won praise for integrating young players like Sesko and for Leipzig’s close 2-1 aggregate loss in the Champions League to eventual winner Real Madrid.

