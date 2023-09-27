Leipzig begins its German Cup defense with nervy 3-2 win at Wehen Wiesbaden

WIESBADEN, Germany (AP) — Two-time defending champion Leipzig has seen off a stirring fightback to squeeze into the second round of the German Cup with a 3-2 win at second-division Wehen Wiesbaden. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead with goals from Emil Forsberg and Benjamin Šeško and went on to dominate the early stages. But Ivan Prtajin pulled one back before the break and the home team pushed hard for the equalizer after it. Šeško thought he’d sealed the win with his second goal in the 70th minute but Prtajin replied three minutes later. Leipzig needed goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi at his best to preserve the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.