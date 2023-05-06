Leipzig beats Freiburg to boost Champions League chances

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — A solo goal from Kevin Kampl has lifted Leipzig to a 1-0 win over Freiburg and boosted Leipzig’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from the Bundesliga ahead of rivals Freiburg and Union Berlin. Leipzig has the edge among the three teams fighting for the last two Champions League spots behind title challengers Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig’s Champions League chances got a further boost as Union Berlin lost at Augsburg 1-0. Last-placed Hertha Berlin raised hopes of a dramatic escape from relegation after beating fellow struggler Stuttgart 2-1.

