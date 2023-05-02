Leipzig beats Freiburg 5-1, storms back to German Cup final

By The Associated Press
Referee Sven Jablonski shows the red card to Leipzig's Josko Gvardio, center, during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig in Freiburg, Germany, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marijan Murat]

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Dani Olmo has steered defending champion Leipzig back to the German Cup final in a 5-1 semifinal win over Freiburg in a repeat of last year’s decider. Olmo scored one goal and set up three more in a ruthlessly efficient first half from the visitors. Freiburg now awaits the winner between Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in the other semifinal. The final is scheduled for June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

