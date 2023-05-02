Leipzig beats Freiburg 5-1, storms back to German Cup final

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Dani Olmo has steered defending champion Leipzig back to the German Cup final in a 5-1 semifinal win over Freiburg in a repeat of last year’s decider. Olmo scored one goal and set up three more in a ruthlessly efficient first half from the visitors. Freiburg now awaits the winner between Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in the other semifinal. The final is scheduled for June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

