Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after multiple neck injuries with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Leighton Vander Esch has retired after six NFL seasons following a series of neck injuries. The linebacker missed 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season. The announcement by the 28-year-old former first-round draft pickcame three days after Vander Esch was released by the Cowboys with a failed physical designation. His injury last season was the fourth since 2019 involving his neck. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team is proud Vander Esch wore the star on his helmet. Vander Esch started 65 of the 71 games he played and finished with 557 career tackles. He had 176 as a rookie.

