Leicy Santos scores last-minute goal to give Spirit a 2-1 win over Thorns in NWSL

Leicy Santos scored in the final minutes to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 win over the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hina Sugita opened the scoring for Portland, but Trinity Rodman responded with her seventh goal of the season. Just before the final whistle, Santos headed in Rodman’s cross. In other games, Temwa Chawinga scored in her eighth straight game, an NWSL record, as the Kansas City Current defeated the Utah Royals 1-0. Asisat Oshoala scored the lone goal in Bay FC’s 1-0 win over Racing Louisville.

