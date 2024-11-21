Leicester winger Fatawu out for season after ACL injury while playing for Ghana

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury. The 20-year-old Fatawu sustained the injury playing for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday. He recently broke into the team at Leicester, which was promoted back to the English Premier League for this season and is among the favorites for relegation. Leicester manager Steve Cooper says “to happen at a young age is, first and foremost, a blow for him and for us as well.”

