Leicester says it has started legal proceedings against EPL and English Football League

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester says it has issued “urgent legal proceedings” against the Premier League and the English Football League after being charged for breaching financial rules. The team from central England has been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League profitability and sustainability rules during its previous seasons in the top-flight. The period in question is the three years up to and including the 2022-23 season. That was Leicester’s final season in the Premier League before relegation to the Championship. Leicester is in second place in the Championship with nine games remaining. The club says it has been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL in relation to its financial rules.

