Leicester promoted back to English Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Leicester has secured automatic promotion back into the English Premier League after Leeds lost to Queens Park Rangers. Leicester’s return was sealed when second-placed Leeds was thumped at QPR 4-0 on Friday. The Foxes achieved promotion at the first time of asking after being relegated from the Premier League last season following a third-to-last finish. Leicester leads the second-tier Championship with two games left. Leeds is only one point above third-placed Ipswich, which has two games in hand.

