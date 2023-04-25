Leicester plots great escape 7 years after EPL title triumph

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Seven years after producing the biggest shock in Premier League history Leicester is now trying to pull off a great escape. The Foxes stunned the world of soccer by winning the league title in 2016 as a 5000-1 outsider. Now they are attempting to beat the odds once again by securing top-flight survival in a season when the threat of relegation has never been far away. A 1-1 draw with relegation rival Leeds did little to ease Leicester’s concerns but it showcased a fighting spirit that will be essential if the club is to avoid the drop.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.