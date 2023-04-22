Leicester out of EPL drop zone after beating Wolves

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester ended a 10-match winless run by beating Wolverhampton 2-1 to climb out of the English Premier League relegation zone. Thomas Castagne scored the winning goal in the 75th minute for Leicester. The team claimed its first victory since Feb. 11 and in Dean Smith’s first home game in charge. Leicester jumped above Everton and Nottingham Forest and out of the bottom three with six games left. Wolves went in front in the 13th through Matheus Cunha. Leicester equalized in the 37th after Jamie Vardy was brought down by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Kelechi Iheanacho converted the spot kick after a stuttering run-up.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.