Leicester interim coach unaware of Van Nistelrooy status as club deals with Christmas party fallout

Leicester’s interim coach says he is in the dark about reports of the imminent appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as the team’s next manager. British media are widely reporting that Van Nistelrooy has been lined up to replace Steve Cooper at Leicester. Van Nistelrooy recently had a brief spell in charge of Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s departure. Cooper was fired on Sunday with the club 16th in the 20-team Premier League. First-team coach Ben Dawson will take charge against Brentford on Saturday and was asked if he could say anything on Van Nistelrooy. He told reporters, “Nothing at the moment. I was hoping you could shed some light on the situation.”

