Leicester hires Van Nistelrooy as manager after his impressive interim spell at Man United

Leicester has hired Ruud van Nistelrooy as its manager following his impressive spell as interim coach at former club Manchester United that included two wins over his new team. The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy joined on a deal until June 2027 and will take over a team in fifth-to-last place in the English Premier League after promotion last season. Van Nistelrooy is a former Netherlands striker who played club soccer for Man United and Real Madrid. He joined United’s coaching staff in July as an assistant to compatriot Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag was fired last month and Van Nistelrooy took charge on an interim basis with three wins and a draw in his four games at the helm. Ruben Amorim was hired as Ten Hag’s full-time replacement.

