Leicester hires Steve Cooper as manager ahead of Premier League return

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steve Cooper is making his managerial return in the English Premier League at Leicester. The promoted club has announced the hiring of Cooper on a contract until 2027 six months after he was fired by Nottingham Forest. Cooper replaces Enzo Maresca. Maresca was hired by Chelsea this month after just one year at Leicester during which he got the club promoted as second-tier champion. Cooper has been biding his time to get back into work following an emotional exit from Forest. He got the team back into the top flight for the first time in 23 years and then kept it there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.