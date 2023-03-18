Leicester halts losing streak with 1-1 draw at Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Leicester has halted a five-game losing streak in all competitions as Harvey Barnes’ second-half equalizer secured a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Premier League. Leicester’s poor run has seen it dragged into the tight fight against relegation, and the draw only keeps it one point above the drop zone. Mathias Jensen put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute but Barnes raced away from the Brentford defense to run onto James Maddison’s through ball and calmly lifted his finish over goalkeeper David Raya. Eighth-place Brentford finished the game with 10 men after substitute Shandon Baptiste was sent off in stoppage time for a wild lunge on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

