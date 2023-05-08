Leicester beaten by Fulham 5-3, mired in relegation danger

LONDON (AP) — Leicester remains mired in relegation trouble in the English Premier League after conceding four goals in the first 51 minutes and losing at Fulham 5-3 in a wild match. Leicester’s goal difference and confidence took a hit at Craven Cottage where Willian and Tom Cairney scored twice each for Fulham along with a goal for Carlos Vinicius. The visitors mounted a recovery from 4-0 down with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison scoring either side of Willian’s second. Barnes added his second goal in the 89th to cap an end-to-end encounter. Leicester started the the game out of the bottom three only on goal difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.