Leibold, Afrifa score to lift Sporting KC to a 2-0 victory over Austin FC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tim Leibold and Stephen Afrifa scored goals and Sporting Kansas City held Austin FC without a shot on goal in a 2-0 victory. Leibold put Kansas City ahead 1-0 in the 26th minute with a strong shot from the left side that ricochet off the right post after it appeared to bounce off a defender. Afrifa scored his goal in the 69th minute with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box after a strong run by Johnny Russell. It was Afrifa’s third goal in his last four MLS matches.

