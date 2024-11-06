Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal in return from injury as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Mikko Rantanen added two goals for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Chris Wagner also scored for Colorado.

Cale Makar had two assists but the star defenseman barely played in the second half of the game. He left in the middle of the second period with an undisclosed injury and returned for less than 30 seconds in the third.

“He tweaked something late in the second. He wasn’t able to continue,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

MacKinnon and Makar extended their season-opening point streaks to 13 games.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon skates against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey

Lehkonen played for the first time since offseason shoulder surgery.

Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken.

Lehkonen snapped a 2-all tie at 6:44 of the second period, sending a slap shot past goalie Philipp Grubauer after getting a pass from MacKinnon while positioned between the circles.

Rantanen added another power-play goal at 9:11 of the second. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma challenged the play for offside, but the call stood following a lengthy replay review.

Takeaways

Kraken: Dropped to 3-7-1 in their last 11 regular-season games against Colorado.

Avalanche: Justus Annunen stopped 17 shots and has been in net for five of Colorado’s six wins this season.

Key moment

With his pivotal goal, Lehkonen immediately bolstered a Colorado lineup weakened by injuries. After sitting out the first 12 games this season while completing his rehab, he strengthened a winger corps still missing injured Ross Colton, Gabriel Landeskog and Jonathan Drouin as well as Valeri Nichushkin, who is nearing the end of a suspension.

Key stat

MacKinnon and Makar share the NHL’s longest active point streak.

Up next

Seattle hosts Vegas on Friday night.

Colorado visits Winnipeg on Thursday night.

