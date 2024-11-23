Lehigh wraps up Patriot League title with 38-14 win over most-frequent rival Lafayette

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Mason Moore returned an interception for a touchdown to highlight another strong defensive performance by Lehigh and the Mountain Hawks defeated rival Lafayette 38-14 to claim the Patriot League’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. The Mountain Hawks won their fifth consecutive game, holding their opponent under 20 points in each game. Moore’s 41-yard pick-6 capped off a defensive effort that allowed only 283 total yards and intercepted two Lafayette passes. Lehigh and Holy Cross finished tied for first place but the Mountain Hawks get the automatic bid based on their 10-7 victory over the Crusaders two weeks ago. Lehigh had 229 yards rushing, with Jaden Green, Matt Machalik and Luke Yoder all going over 60 yards.

