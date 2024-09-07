Lehigh rolls to huge halftime lead, defeats Wagner 49-13

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dante Perri threw two touchdowns passes, Nick Peltekian’s two interceptions included a pick-6, and Lehigh routed Wagner 49-13. Hayden Johnson had a 45-yard touchdown run and Peltekian’s 27-yard interception return for a score were among the highlights of a first half in which Lehigh built a 42-0 lead. Wagner had three turnovers and 51 yards in the first half. Perri attempted only eight passes, completing six for 84 yards and the two touchdowns. His 37-yard connection with Mason Humphrey gave Lehigh a 49-0 lead early in the third quarter. Perri also ran for a score.

