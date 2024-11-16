Lehigh blasts Colgate 45-17, remains tied for lead in Patriot League with one game to go

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw three touchdown passes, Aaron Crossley scored on an 84-yard run, and Lehigh defeated Colgate 45-17 to remain tied with Holy Cross for first place in the Patriot League. Lehigh finishes at home against Lafayette next week and Holy Cross visits Georgetown. Lehigh led 17-3 at halftime against Colgate then added a Johnson touchdown pass and Jaden Green’s 33-yard TD run for a 31-3 lead through three quarters. Jake Stearney threw two touchdown passes for Colgate in the fourth quarter, but Lehigh put the game away with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Geoffrey Jamiel and Crossley’s long scoring run.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.