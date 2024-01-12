Lehecka through to the Adelaide International final. Elise Mertens does the same at Hobart.

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Jiri Lehecka has defeated third-seeded Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the Adelaide International final. The Czech player has dropped only one set in the tournament. He will face either Alexander Bublik or Jack Draper in Saturday’s final. Korda was trying to make it to two Adelaide finals in a row. He lost last year to Novak Djokovic after having a championship point. Top-seeded Elise Mertens advanced to the final of the Hobart International with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Daria Saville. Mertens broke Saville’s serve in the 11th game of the final set and held her service in the next game for the win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.