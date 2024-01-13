Lehecka beats Draper in Adelaide final. Navarro defeats Mertens in Hobart for maiden title

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia in January suits Jiri Lehecka. Last year he rode a wave of early-season form into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. This year the seventh-seeded Czech beat unseeded Briton Jack Draper 4-6, 6-5, 6-3 in the final of the Adelaide International to win his first ATP Tour level final. American Emma Navarro claimed her first WTA Tour title in her first final when she beat two-time champion Elise Mertens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 to win the Hobart International.

