Lehecka and Ostapenko win Adelaide titles. Navarro defeats Mertens in Hobart for first championship

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Jiri Lehecka and Jelena Ostapenko have won the respective men’s and women’s finals of the Adelaide International in a perfect tune-up for the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Lehecka beat Briton Jack Draper 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 for his first ATP Tour title. Ostapenko won her seventh WTA tour title with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daria Kasatkina. Elsewhere, American Emma Navarro claimed her first WTA title in her first final when she beat two-time champion Elise Mertens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 to win the Hobart International.

