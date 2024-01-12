Lehecka and Draper reach Adelaide International final. Mertens to play Navarro for Hobart title

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Jiri Lehecka has defeated third-seeded Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the Adelaide International final. The Czech player has dropped only one set in the tournament. He will face Jack Draper in Saturday’s final. Draper beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a night semifinal. Top-seeded Elise Mertens advanced to the final of the Hobart International with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Daria Saville. Mertens broke Saville’s serve in the 11th game of the final set and held her service in the next game for the win. Mertens will play second-seeded Emma Navarro in Saturday’s final after the American beat Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue 6-4, 6-3.

