Legia Warsaw players released after being detained in Netherlands following Europa Conference game

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish club Legia Warsaw says two of its players have been released after being detained for almost 24 hours in the Netherlands following a European game. Josue and Radovan Pankov were taken into custody Thursday after the Europa Conference League match at AZ Alkmaar after allegedly injuring a steward. There was also scuffles between supporters and police at the game. Poland’s government and football federation have demanded explanations from Dutch authorities. Both players had been taken off the team bus by police after Legia lost 1-0. Legia’s club president also received rough treatment. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has tasked the country’s diplomats to also investigate the matter.

