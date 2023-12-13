Legia Warsaw gets $108,000 fine and 5-game away fans ban in Europe for violence at Aston Villa

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Legia Warsaw fans from five away games in European competitions after a second outbreak of violence outside stadiums this season. Aston Villa cited in a complaint to UEFA “unprecedented violence” from Legia fans ahead of the teams’ game on Nov. 30 in the Europa Conference League in Birmingham, England. Legia’s ticket allocation had been cut by local authorities in response to disorder at the team’s game in the Netherlands at AZ Alkmaar in October. UEFA’s disciplinary panel imposed a fine of $108,000 and the five-game ticket sales ban for traveling fans.

