Legia Warsaw fans appear in court after charges filed from violence before Aston Villa game

By The Associated Press
Empty seats in the stands in the Legia Warsaw away section during the Europa Conference League Group E soccer match between Aston Vulla and Legia Warsaw at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Giddens]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Police have filed charges against the Legia Warsaw fans who were arrested for violent disorder outside Villa Park on Thursday night before a Europa Conference League game against Aston Villa. West Midlands Police say all but one of the 46 men arrested were due to appear on Saturday in a special court set up in Birmingham to begin hearing the cases. Two of the men were charged with assaulting police officers, one with possession of a knife, and the rest with a public order offense. One man had been bailed to appear in court at a later date. Five police officers sustained minor injuries.

