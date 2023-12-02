Legia Warsaw fans appear in court after charges filed from violence before Aston Villa game

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Police have filed charges against the Legia Warsaw fans who were arrested for violent disorder outside Villa Park on Thursday night before a Europa Conference League game against Aston Villa. West Midlands Police say all but one of the 46 men arrested were due to appear on Saturday in a special court set up in Birmingham to begin hearing the cases. Two of the men were charged with assaulting police officers, one with possession of a knife, and the rest with a public order offense. One man had been bailed to appear in court at a later date. Five police officers sustained minor injuries.

