Leggett, Lowe lead potent Pitt attack, roll past VMI 93-48 for fourth straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ismael Leggett scored 14 points and Jaland Lowe put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Pittsburgh won its fourth straight home game to open the season, romping past VMI in a Greenbrier Tip-Off home game. All five starters scored in double figures for Pitt and Jorge Diaz Graham added 12 points off the bench. Leggett, who has scored in double digits in each game, hit 6 of 9 from the floor but saw his three-game streak of 15 or more points snapped by a digit. Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Cameron Corhen had a perfect shooting game, hitting all five of his shots from the field while going 2 for 2 from the line to score 12. Damian Dunn added 11 points.

