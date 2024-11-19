Leggett, Lowe lead potent attack, Pitt beats VMI 93-48 for 5th straight win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 14 points and Jaland Lowe recorded the sixth triple-double in program history with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Pittsburgh beat VMI 93-48 for its fifth straight win. All five starters on Monday night scored in double figures for Pitt. Jorge Diaz Graham added 12 points off the bench. Leggett saw his three-game streak of 15 or more points snapped by a digit. Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Cameron Corhen had a perfect shooting game, hitting all five of his shots to score 12 points. Damian Dunn added 11 points.

