Leger-Walker scores 17; No. 24 Washington St. women beat Prairie View A&M 81-43

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half, Astera Tuhina added 13 points and three steals and No. 24 Washington State beat Prairie View 81-43. Washington State is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. Bella Murekatete scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Beyonce Bea added 10 points and eight rebounds for WSU. The Cougars, who never trailed, made 32 of 64 from the field, scored 22 points off 22 Prairie View turnovers and outscored the Panthers 16-4 in second-chance points. Ryann Payne led PVAMU with 14 points. Eleonora Villa made a layup with 4:34 left in the first quarter that made it 13-3 and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

