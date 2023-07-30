Legendary coach Bob Bowman keeps turning out winning swimmers, and not just Americans

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Legendary swimming coach Bob Bowman keeps turning out winners. He is best known for helping American Michael Phelps to 23 Olympic gold medals. He’s the swim coach at Arizona State University, and he’s also coaching the American team at this year’s world championships in Japan. The United States is having an only so-so meet, but non-Americans that Bowman trains at Arizona have excelled. Frenchman Leon Marchand has won three gold medals and Hubert Kos of Hungary had one. This matched the entire American team total through seven of eight days at the championships.

