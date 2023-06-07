Legend of ‘Jactani’ grows as Florida moves closer to returning to College World Series

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Florida's Jac Caglianone (14) waits for a throw to first during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Caglianone, the front-runner for John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, is listed as the No. 11 prospect for the 2024 amateur draft. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Alan Caglianone is better known as Jac and playfully nicknamed “Jactani” as an ode to two-way MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani. Florida’s star pitcher/first baseman has captivated teammates, coaches and fans while putting the second-ranked Gators in position to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2018. He is the program’s best two-way player since Brad Wilkerson, one of the county’s most intriguing pro prospects for 2024 and could be the face of amateur baseball by the time his record-setting season ends.

