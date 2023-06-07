Legend of ‘Jactani’ grows as Florida moves closer to returning to College World Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Alan Caglianone is better known as Jac and playfully nicknamed “Jactani” as an ode to two-way MLB sensation Shohei Ohtani. Florida’s star pitcher/first baseman has captivated teammates, coaches and fans while putting the second-ranked Gators in position to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2018. He is the program’s best two-way player since Brad Wilkerson, one of the county’s most intriguing pro prospects for 2024 and could be the face of amateur baseball by the time his record-setting season ends.

