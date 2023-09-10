Legas, Williams each throw 2 TD passes to help power Utah State in 78-28 rout of Idaho State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas and Levi Williams each threw a pair of touchdown passes and Davon Booth ran for two scores as Utah State routed Idaho State 78-28. The Aggies blew the game open by scoring six straight touchdowns in the second quarter, including runs by Booth from 8 and 40 yards out, a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ike Larsen and capped by a 60-yard scoring run by Rahsul Faison.

