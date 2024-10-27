Legas throws for 5 TDs to lead Tulsa to thrilling 46-45 comeback win over UTSA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cooper Legas threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns and Tulsa overcame a four touchdown deficit at halftime to beat UTSA 46-45. Legas led an eight-play, 92-yard drive that lasted 1:01 and ended with 1:01 left after completing a 4-yard touchdown to Kamdyn Benjamin, his third receiving touchdown of the game. The play marked Tulsa’s first lead of the game. On their final drive, Owen McCown got the Roadrunners to midfield after completing a 25-yard pass to Houston Thomas before four consecutive incomplete passes ended the game. McCown completed 30 of 50 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns.

