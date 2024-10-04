Leganes and Valencia in goalless draw in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Leganes and Valencia have played out an insipid 0-0 draw in La Liga. Between them the two sides have scored only 10 goals this season. There was little in the way of goalmouth action in a poor game on Friday. Leganes pushed forward in a more open second half but the closest it came to scoring was when Oscar hit the post. The tie leaves the newly promoted Leganes in 15th place. Valencia remains third from bottom.

