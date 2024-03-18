Lefty reliever Justin Wilson guaranteed $1.5 million by Reds. He can make $1 million in bonuses

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Justin Wilson has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds following his release from a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wilson can make $1 million in performance bonuses under the agreement for games pitched. The 36-year-old Wilson last pitched in the major leagues on April 23, 2022, for the Reds. Wilson is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons.

