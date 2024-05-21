Left tackle Tristan Wirfs does not join teammates for start of Bucs OTA workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs was a no-show for the start of the club’s voluntary organized team activities. An All-Pro at right tackle two years ago, Wirfs made a smooth transition to left tackle last season and is scheduled to earn $18.24 million this fall under the fifth-year option of the rookie contract he signed as the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Coach Todd Bowles did not directly answer a question about whether Wirfs’ absence was related to the status of talks aimed at a contract extension. Instead, Bowles noted OTA sessions are voluntary and that Wirfs continues to work out and he’s comfortable with the situation.

