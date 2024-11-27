Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the LA Angels finalize a $63 million, 3-year contract

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have finalized a $63 million, three-year contract. The 33-year-old gets $21 million annually, which raises his Major League Baseball earnings to $142 million over nine seasons. An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts this year for Toronto and Houston. He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons with Seattle, Toronto and Houston.

