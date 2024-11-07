Left-hander T.J. McFarland remains with Athletics, agrees to 1-year contract

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Left-hander T.J. McFarland is remaining with the Athletics, agreeing to a one-year contract. McFarland was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26 and had a 3.81 ERA in 79 games, the high among big league pitchers and his career best. He allowed 22.7% of inherited runners to score. The 35-year-old is a 12-year big league veteran, going 26-20 with a 4.10 ERA over 433 games for Baltimore, Arizona, Oakland, St. Louis and the New York Mets.

