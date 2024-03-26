Left-hander T.J. McFarland acquired by the Oakland Athletics from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander T.J. McFarland has been acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash and has been added to the 40-man roster. The 34-year-old agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 26 and had a 1.35 ERA in seven spring training games. He made three relief appearances last year with the New York Mets, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. McFarland was 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA at Triple-A with Baltimore’s Norfolk farm team and the Mets’ Syracuse affiliate. McFarland is 24-16 with a 4.14 ERA in parts of 11 seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.