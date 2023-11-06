Left-hander Sean Manaea opts out of contract with Giants for 2024, becoming free agent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Sean Manaea has opted out of his 2024 contract with the San Francisco Giants, becoming a free agent. The pitcher confirmed his decision to The Associated Press. The 31-year-old Manaea went 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA over 37 appearances with just 10 starts in his one season with San Francisco — not the regular rotation role that had been expected for the eight-year major league veteran.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.