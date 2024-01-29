Left-hander Matt Gage claimed by New York Yankees off waivers from Houston Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Matt Gage has been claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old had a 2.70 ERA in five big league relief appearances and went 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 34 games at Triple-A Sugar Land last season. He is 0-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 16 big league relief appearances over two seasons that included time with Toronto in 2022. Gage was designated for assignment on Jan. 22 when Houston needed a roster spot for All-Star closer Josh Hader. New York designated infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo for assignment.

