Left-hander Martín Pérez and Pirates finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martín Pérez and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized their $8 million, one-year contract. The 32-year-old left-hander, who won the World Series with Texas in November, agreed to the deal in mid-December subject to a successful physical. Right-hander Max Kranick was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. Pérez went 10-4 for the Rangers last season with a 4.45 ERA in 35 games, 20 of them starts. He moved from the rotation to the bullpen in August and made three relief appearances in the playoffs.

