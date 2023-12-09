Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks finalize $80 million, 4-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized an $80 million, four-year contract. The sides had agreed to terms Wednesday subject to a successful physical. The agreement includes a conditional option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $100 million. Rodriguez gives the National League champions another quality starter for their rotation. The 30-year-old left-hander from Venezuela spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 2023.

