Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has $1 million salary in contract with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has a $1 million base salary in his one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants and can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses. The former All-Star would get $100,000 each for 40 and 50 games as a pitcher. If he is assigned to the minor leagues, he would get a $180,000 salary. The 35-year-old signed with San Francisco on Friday following his release from a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not pitch in the weekend series at the New York Mets.

