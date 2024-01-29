Left-hander Danny Coulombe and the Baltimore Orioles agree to a $2.3 million, one-year contract

BALTIMORE (AP) — Left-hander Danny Coulombe and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $2.3 million, one-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. Baltimore has a $4 million option for 2025 with no buyout as part of the agreement, and the option price could escalate to about $4.9 million based on games pitched this year. His agreement was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $2.2 million Baltimore had offered when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 11. The 34-year-old was 5-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 61 relief appearances last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.