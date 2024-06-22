Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and Phillies agree to 4-year deal for 2025-28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a four-year contract covering 2025-28. Sánchez, 27, was signed to a one-year contract calling for the $740,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $280,432 while in the minors. His new deal includes team options for 2029 and 2030. He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season. The options could potentially cover what would be his first two seasons after free-agent eligibility. Sánchez joined the Phillies rotation in June last year. He is 4-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 starts this season, allowing one home run in 77 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.