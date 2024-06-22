Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and Phillies agree to $22.5 million, 4-year deal for 2025-28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $22.5 million, four-year contract covering 2025-28. Sánchez gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.5 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027 and $9 million in 2028. Philadelphia has a $14 million option for 2029 with a $1 million buyout and a $15 million option for 2030 with a $1 million buyout. Sánchez, 27, was signed to a one-year contract for 2024 calling for $753,500 while in the major leagues and $280,432 while in the minors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.